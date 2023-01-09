Conservation officers seeking leads after shooting

Indiana Conservation officers are looking for your help after the shooting of a property caretaker in Union County.

The caretaker confronted four men who were hunting on the private property without permission early on Friday Monday. Officers say the confrontation escalated and the caretaker was shot.

If you have any information on the shooting or the suspects, you can contact Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536, or leave a tip anonymously at 800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).