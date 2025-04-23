Congressman urges patience as trade negotiations continue

Indiana Congressman Jefferson Shreve says that economic uncertainty is a real danger for area manufacturers but he also urges companies to be patient as the administration works to strike trade and immigration deals advantageous to America.

Shreve said that the current trade negotiations are causing uncertainty that global manufacturers face as they look to the costs of materials and sub-parts as well as access to foreign markets due to tariffs. But he said the country has a skilled negotiator leading the way to better deals that will ultimately benefit central Indiana.

Shreve said he would counsel businesses in the Sixth Congressional District he represents to try to stomach the uncertainty with an eye to a brighter future, with more manufacturing returning to the U.S. He used Honda in Greensburg as an example, as the company announced plans recently to bring the Civic Hybrid production here.

You can hear more of our interview with Shreve about manufacturing in the Sixth Congressional District: