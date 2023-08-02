Concrete project to restrict traffic on U.S. 50 in Jennings County

Work will begin next week on a road project on U.S. 50 in Jennings County.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, you will see restrictions starting on Monday on U.S. 50 between State State Road 3 and the western roundabout at Old U.S. 50 and Walnut Street. Traffic in the area will be controlled both by temporary signals and by flaggers while crews work on a concrete pavement presevation project. The work will include joint repairs and full depth concrete patching

The work will be done in various phases and is expected to be finished by late October. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Dave O’Mara Contractors will be doing the work.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.