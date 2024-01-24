Community’s first diversity career fair set for February

The Columbus and Bartholomew County community’s first Diversity Career Fair and Black Business Showcase will be held next month as part of activities surrounding Black History Month.

According to organizers, the goal of the event is two fold: First to offer fair hiring opportunities to those who need employment, a second-chance, a career promotion or a fresh start. The event is also meant to bring awareness to Black-owned businesses operating in Bartholomew County.

This event is being hosted by the Black History Month Columbus Committee, the United Way of Bartholomew County, and the Community Education Coalition.

Students in 9th and 10th grades who attend will be able to gain credit for job shadowing or community service hours toward the 21st century scholarship by participating.

The event will be free and you are invited to attend. It will be from 1 to 5 p.m. in the afternoon of February 20th at Nexus Park on 25th Street.