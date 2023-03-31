Community kickoff set for new mental health initiative

A reminder that local leaders will be holding a kickoff event next week for a new three-year initiative to address mental health in Bartholomew County and Columbus.

The keynote speaker at the event will be Dr. Marc Brackett, PhD, Founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and Professor in the Child Study Center at Yale University.

Also taking part in the kickoff event will local government, non-profit, healthcare and school officials.

The free event will be at 6 p.m., on Wednesday at The Commons in downtown Columbus and you are invited to attend.