Community Drive closing at Seymour High School intersection

Traffic around Seymour High School will become a little more congested starting today. Crews will be closing the intersection of Community Drive and Second Street today.

This is all part of a street improvement project along Second Street in Seymour. Work started in November, on the process of tearing out the existing roadway and replacing storm drains. The work has been progressing two to four blocks at a time. During the work in each area, the street will be closed along with adjoining side streets.

City officials say that the Community Drive and Second Street intersection will be completely redone while it is closed.

The last day for students at Seymour High School was yesterday. The school says the graduation ceremonies will be on Sunday, June 1st and families and guests should plan accordingly and seek an alternate route

The street is expected to reopen before school starts in August. You are urged to avoid the area if you can.

Graphic courtesy of City of Seymour