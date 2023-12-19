Communities receive state grants to improve recycling

Several area communities are receiving a share of more than half a million dollars from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management through the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program.

According to agency officials, community recycling grants provide direct investments that make recycling more accessible to Hoosiers. The grants are intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. The grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, universities, and nonprofit organizations located in Indiana.

IDEM awarded just over $541,000 to 15 applicants. Locally those included:

Brown County Solid Waste Management District $8,363

Johnson County Soil and Water Conservation District $3,000

Shelby County Recycling District $22,954

The grant funds come from the solid waste management fee, which is 50 cents per ton on waste disposed of at Indiana municipal landfills and incinerators. None of the funding comes from tax dollars.