Communities picking up pieces after Friday night storms, tornadoes

Area residents are assessing the damages this morning after a wave of storms swept through last night, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and at least one tornado.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning last night at about 8:08 p.m., warning of a confirmed, large and destructive tornado in Bartholomew County. Forecasters said that the tornado was particularly dangerous and headed to the Grand View Lake area in western Bartholomew County.

Several homes and other buildings were damaged and Bartholomew County Emergency Management says roads were closed by trees and debris. Residents were urged to avoid the area if possible.

The Brown County Volunteer Fire Department reports several injuries during last night’s bad weather, but none have been reported to be life-threatening. The fire department and others from the area were called to the Bellsville Pike/Whitehorse which had been hit hardest by the storms. The Brown County State Park Horseman Camp was also hit hard with three people injured there. They were either treated by medics at the scene or took themselves to the hospital.

Hundreds of customers remain without electricity in the area as of this morning.

As of 9 a.m.

Duke Energy is reporting about 500 customers without power in our area, with 66 in Columbus, 90 in western Bartholomew County and eastern Brown County. 185 are without power int the Brownstown area and another 69 near North Vernon.

Bartholomew County REMC: 232 without power.

Jackson County REMC: 511 without power

Southeastern Indiana REMC and Johnson County REMC are reporting no outages.