Columbus yard waste collections start on Monday

The city of Columbus will begin brush and yard waste pickups for the season starting on Monday.

According to the city’s Department of Public Works, the sanitation department will begin the weekly yard waste Toter and brush pile pickups on your regular trash day. You should have the Toter to the curb by 7 a.m. on your collection day.

The yard waste Toters are meant for waste such as grass clippings, weeds, leaves, and flowers. They are not for other trash or debris, such as garden pots or soil bags, sticks, branches, wood, or tree trimmings, rocks or mulch or pet waste.

You can also stack piles of sticks and brush neatly at the curb on your trash day and the city’s chipper truck will take them away. If you have debris that is longer than 6 feet or amounts to more than a pickup truck load, you should submit a request for pickup through the city’s CurbCycle app or by calling the Department of Public Works at 812-376-2509.

The yard waste and brush pickups run through December 12th.