Columbus woman dies in Decatur County crash

A Columbus woman died in a car crash in Decatur County Wednesday.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on County Roads 100S and 1050W at just before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after several witnesses reported the accident.

34-year-old Danielle R. Mills of Columbus was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner’s Office, according to deputies.

The driver, 32-year-old Bearette N. Messina, also of Columbus was seriously injured. She was flown by Statflight Air Ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Deputies say that excessive speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

Also assisting at the scene were the Burney, Letts and Greensburg Fire Departments, Decatur County medics and Indiana State Police.