Columbus woman arrested after road-rage stabbing

A Columbus woman is under arrest after a road-rage incident turned into a stabbing yesterday morning in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident was reported at about 8:56 Wednesday morning, when officers were called to the Target store on National Road. A man and woman had been in an argument after an incident on the road. Police say that the dispute turned physical when the woman cut the man’s hand. She then went into the store, police say.

Officers found and arrested 31-year-old Lisa Kinjo-Rothrock on a preliminary felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon.