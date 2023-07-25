Columbus woman accused of stabbing in domestic dispute

Marie Hamilton. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

A Columbus woman was arrested over the weekend, accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday night in the 1900 block of Shellbark Court. The victim said that his girlfriend, 32-year-old Marie Hamilton, stabbed him in the leg with a knife and sprayed him with pepper spray.

Deputies tried to get Hamilton to talk with them, but there was no answer by phone or at the door. After another family member arrived on the scene, Hamilton came out and was taken into custody.

She was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with moderate injury and domestic battery.

The victim was treated at the scene and released.