Columbus water utility receives high grade for lab work

The Columbus City Utilities quality control lab has received a certificate of excellence in recent proficiency testing.

According to the water company, the QC lab is required to participate annually in proficiency testing for water and wastewater. The lab scored a 100 percent acceptable data rate.

Proficiency testing evaluates a laboratory’s performance, testing accuracy, and overall practices. The lab’s performance is assessed under a set of controlled conditions through the analysis of samples.

Testing includes evaluating sample handling protocols, laboratory reporting practices, and accuracy in

testing and reporting correct analytical results. The test including analyzing for fluoride, total coliform, E.coli and others.

The study by Waters ERA tested 209 labs.