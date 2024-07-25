Columbus water receives excellence award in testing
Columbus City Utilities is announcing that its lab receives a certificate of excellence in recent proficiency testing.
According to the city water utility, the lab is required to participate in the testing of water and wastewater annually. This year’s testing achieved a 100 percent success rate.
The testing assesses a lab’s performance under a set of controlled conditions through the analysis of samples. It evaluates sample handling protocols, laboratory reporting practices as well as accuracy.