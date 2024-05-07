Columbus Utilities scores high in safety audit

Columbus City Utilities is scoring high marks on a recent safety audit.

According to the city, the utility recently passed its first safety audit from the Indiana Wastewater Environment Association with a grade of 99 percent. City officials said that the audit found only one recommendation to improve safety at the facility.

The association is an agency of professionals serving the wastewater and storm water industries in Indiana and beyond. Members perform safety audits at other facilities to get exposed to how other plants accomplish safety programs.