Columbus updates public on allowed fireworks hours

With the approaching Fourth of July holiday, local firefighters want to remind you of the ordinances surrounding fireworks and offer fireworks safety tips.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, city ordinances regulate when you can set off fireworks and are in line with state laws.

That means June 29th through July 3rd, you can set off your fireworks between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset, or no later than 11 p.m. in the evening. On the Fourth of July you can set them off between 10 a.m. in the morning and midnight. From July 5th through the 9th, you can again only set off fireworks between 5 and 9.

Fireworks are not allowed to be set off in the city limits except for certain holidays for the rest of the year,.

You should not put hot fireworks in your trash Toter and never put those into your recycling or yard waste Toters.