Columbus trash routes delayed next week for Memorial Day holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

In Columbus, there will be no city trash, recycling or yard waste collections on Monday. Instead, routes will run a day late all week, with normal Monday routes running on Tuesday and normal Friday routes being picked up on Saturday. You should have your Toters to the curb by 7 a.m. on your delayed collection day.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.