Columbus Township fire hosting chili cookoff Saturday

Bartholomew County volunteer firefighters will be holding their annual chili cookoff this weekend in East Columbus.

According to the Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department, the chili cookoff will be from 11 to 2 on Saturday at the fire station at 935 Repp Drive. You will be able to meet firefighters and first responders from around the county and sample their chilis.

The event is free but donations are welcome. You are invited to attend. you can get more information on the fire department Facebook page here: