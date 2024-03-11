Columbus Township begins search for new fire chief

Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department has started the search for its new chief.

Applications are now open for the chief position, left vacant when the previous chief, Dave Thompson, resigned in late February. Thompson had been with the fire department for more than 12 years and has served as chief for seven years. Josh Ferrenburg has serving as acting chief while a search for a replacement is underway.

The department is offering pay of $57,000 a year and requires 10 years of fire service, with seven years as a supervisor.

Applications are open through April 2nd. You can find more information here: https://columbustwpfirerescue.org/chief