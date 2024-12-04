Columbus to receive $2 million for intersection improvements

The city of Columbus will receive nearly $2 million through the Indiana Department of Transportation for two public safety infrastructure projects.

According to the city, a new cloud-based traffic signal system will be installed at 62 intersections across the city. It will be able to change signals as needed to allow rescue workers to reach their destinations more quickly. The city expects a cost saving to residents through lower insurance premiums and to taxpayers through fewer accidents involving police or fire vehicles.

The city will also be installing a pedestrian-activated beacon crossing system at 19th Street and Central Avenue. That intersection has been identified as a high priority in the city’s bike and pedestrian plan and will make it easier for residents to cross the busy intersection.

The state last week announced $1.9 million in funding for the projects with a 90/10 match from the city, which amounts to about a $217 thousand dollar city contribution. The projects are expected to be completed in 2027.