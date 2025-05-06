Columbus to host Indiana State Police Law Camp in July

Signups are underway for Indiana State Police summer youth camps, including one in Columbus.

Troopers will be holding a law camp in Columbus July 6th through the 10th. The camp is for 6th, 7th and 8th graders. It will give students a behind-the-scenes look at the criminal justice system. That will include field trips, demonstrations, motivational programs, and hands-on learning. The cost for the law camp is $150.

The state police are also holding career camps, junior pioneer campouts and a Shield Project camp.

Organizers say that the State Police camps are held at university campuses around the state. Each program includes well-balanced meals and comfortable sleeping facilities. Camp staff are hand-picked law enforcement personnel.

You can get more information at trooper.org or on Facebook at ISP Youth Camps