Columbus to build out interior of two retail spaces at Nexus Park

The city of Columbus is hoping to build out two spaces at Nexus Park that have been vacant since the former Fair Oaks Mall was created.

Mark Jones, head of the city parks department, said at this week’s meeting of the Columbus Redevelopment Commission that there are two empty retail spaces inside the mall that still have dirt floors from when the mall was built in the late 1980s. He said that the city has had interest from tenants to the spaces and Nexus Park’s oversight committee would like to build out the space.

He said that the spaces are on the northeast side of the complex, near the Carlos Pizza restaurant and arcade. Jones said that these would be the last two retail spaces yet to be leased in the revamped former mall.

He said the goal would be to create a basic interior that would include basic furnishings such as utilities and bathrooms that the tenants could then finish outfitting.

The redevelopment commission approved spending $395,000 for the project with the money coming from the midtown tax increment financing district.