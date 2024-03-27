Columbus swears in seven new firefighters

Columbus Fire Department is welcoming seven new firefighters after they were sworn in Tuesday morning by Mayor Mary Ferdon.

The new firefighters are 31-year-old Dalton Thompson, 23-year-old Cameron Ziegler and 21-year old Trae Haley all from Columbus, 25-year-old Brandon Farr and 25-year-old Tristian Hanna, both from Decatur County, 35-year-old Wesley Thayer of Jennings County and 31-year-old George Hilderbrand III originally from Jacksonville Florida.

The new firefighters will go through a department orientation and training program. If not already certified, they will be trained as a Basic Emergency Medical Technician certification, Firefighter I & II and in Hazardous Materials Operations and Awareness. At the end of their training, each firefighter will then receive a station and shift assignments.

The seven new firefighters will replace those who have recently retired or resigned. The biographies of the new firefighters:

Farr is a 2017 graduate of South Decatur High School. Firefighter Farr was part of the Letts Volunteer Fire Department cadet program from 2016 to 2017. Firefighter Farr has obtained Firefighter I and Firefighter II certifications, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations Certifications, Technical Rescue Awareness and Numerous National Incident Management System (NIMS) Certifications.

Haley is a 2021 graduate of Columbus North High School and attended courses at Franklin College. Firefighter Haley has over two years of firefighting experience with the German Township Volunteer Fire Department and one year of experience with the Harrison Township Fire Department. In additional to being a nationally registered Emergency Medical Technician, Haley has both a Firefighter I and Firefighter II certification.

Hanna is a 2017 graduate of North Decatur High School. Firefighter Hanna is a member of the Indiana Army National Guard since 2015 where he is a firefighter. Hanna has served in both volunteer and career fire departments organizations in Southern Indiana. Agencies include the Metamora Volunteer Fire Department, Versailles Volunteer Fire Department, Georgetown Township Fire Protection District and the New Washington Fire & Ems Department. Hanna is a certified emergency medical technician and also hold Firefighter I and Firefighter II certifications. Hanna is also certified in Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations as well as Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF).

Hilderbrand is a 2011 graduate of the Jacksonville (FL) Christian Academy. Firefighter Hilderbrand has served in both volunteer and career firefighter capacity with several agencies. Hilderbrand served as a Clay Township Fire and Rescue Volunteer for two years, Macclenney Fire and Rescue for four years, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue for four years and Harrison Township (IN) Fire Department for one year. Firefighter Hilderbrand is an Emergency Medical Technician and certified as a Hazardous Materials Technician, Confined Space Rescue Technician and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF).Hilderbrand is also Firefighter I and Firefighter II certified.

Thayer is a 2006 graduate of Jennings County High School and hold an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Harrison College. Prior to his appointment with the Columbus Fire Department, Thayer served eleven years as a law enforcement officer with the North Vernon Police Department and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department where he served in several roles including Patrol Officer, Detective and School Resource Officer. Firefighter Thayer has also served two years with the Geneva Township Fire Department in Jennings County. Thayer hold a Firefighter I and Firefighter II certification, CPR certification and has obtained numerous National Incident Management System (NIMS) certifications.

Thompson is a 2011 graduate of Columbus East High School. Thompson has served as a career firefighter with Columbus Township Fire and Rescue for one year. In addition to Firefighter I and Firefighter II certifications, Thompson’s certifications include Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations, Technical Rescue Awareness and Rope Rescue Technician.

Ziegler is a 2019 graduate of Columbus North High School. Firefighter Ziegler’s training includes certifications in Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations.

Photo: Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon swears in seven new members of the Columbus Fire Department Tuesday at City Hall. (left to right): Brandon Farr, Cameron Ziegler, Dalton Thompson, George Hilderbrand III, Trae Haley, Tristian Hanna, Wesley Thayer. Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.