Columbus spring cleanup to haul away yard waste starting Monday

The city of Columbus will be holding its annual spring clean up starting on Monday. You will be able to prepare your yard for spring planting and get rid of any remaining fall leaves or other yard waste.

On your designated trash day you can put leaves, grass clippings, and pine needles curbside, where it will be picked up by city vacuum cleaners. Those materials can not include

Dirt or sod

Mulch or rocks

Decorative grasses

Sticks or branches

Trash or recycling of any kind.

If you do have sticks or branches to get rid of, you should put them in a separate pile and they will be picked up for the chipper.

The program runs Monday through April 25th.

For more information you can go here: https://www.columbus.in.gov/public-works/2024/03/28/2024-spring-clean-up/