Columbus, Seymour testing sites open today

The first wave of state testing sites for COVID-19 are due to open today, including a site at the Columbus National Guard Armory

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last week that Columbus would be among the first large-scale testing sites for COVID-19. There will be a total of 50 testing sites around the state with 20 opening in National Guard armories this week and 30 more sites over the next week.

The Indiana State Health Department reports that the site at the Columbus Armory, at 2160 Arnold Street, will be open from 7 to 7 today through Friday this week with an appointment required for testing. The test is free.

The testing is open to those with symptoms who have close contacts with confirmed COVID-19 positive patients or who have close contact with at risk populations.

To register you can go to lhi.care/covidtesting testing or you can call (888) 634-1116.

A drive-thru testing site is also opening today in Jackson County at Seymour High School. You do not need an appointment to get tested. It will be open from 9 to 6 this week, Wednesday through Saturday.