Columbus set to spend $3.9 million for Deaver Road project

The city of Columbus is moving forward with nearly $3.8 million of improvements along Deaver Road.

This week the Columbus Redevelopment Commission approved a contract with Bowen Engineering this week for the project at maximum price of $3.79 million. Of that $3.2 million would be for construction of nearly a mile of sanitary sewers, along with storm piping and road repairs for the sewer work.

Heather Pope, director of the city’s redevelopment department said that the improvements are needed for the ongoing construction of the new Toyota Material Handling plant on the road.

The company is planning a nearly $100 million expansion, adding a 295,000 square foot plant that would start production in June of next year adding 85 jobs here initially.

Pope said the city’s road improvements for the new factory will happen later in the project’s development.

Rendering courtesy of Toyota Material Handling