Columbus road work on Goeller set to start today

You could see some lane restrictions on Goeller Boulevard in Columbus starting today.

According to the Columbus Engineering Department, contractors will be removing and replacing pavement, curb and gutter on the street between Mimosa Drive and Terrace Lake Road. There will be temporary lane restrictions and lanes of traffic will shift during this work. The work is expected to be going on through the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.

The project is being done by Lawyer Excavation.

You should find an alternate route and avoid the area if you can. City officials urge you to slow down, be alert for workers and drive without distractions in all work zones.