Columbus Regional leadership change moves forward

A leadership transition at Columbus Regional Health that began last year, will finish at the end of this month.

According to the hospital, Jim Bickel, CEO of Columbus Regional Health will be stepping into retirement as of March 31st, ending 34 years with the health system. He took over as president and CEO in 2007 and stepped down as president last summer. For the rest of this year, Bickel will serve as a part-time strategy advisor to the hospital’s Board of Trustees.

Steve Baker, who has been hospital president since August when Bickel stepped back from that position, will now also assume the role of chief executive officer, effective April 1st.

Baker has been with Columbus Regional Health for 20 years, serving in various roles, including Chief Information and Technology Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Columbus Regional Health, Baker served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 10 years.

Baker also serves on the Heritage Fund Community Foundation Board and Ascension Rural Healthcare Board.

Photo: Steve Baker and Jim Bickel. Photo courtesy of Columbus Regional Health.