Columbus Regional Health’s breast health program recognized

Columbus Regional Health’s Breast Health Center has been recognized with a healthcare leadership award from a national consulting group.

According to the hospital, the Quality of Care Award came at PRC’s Healthcare Experience Summit last month. This award recognizes CRH’s innovation, dedication to healthcare, and monitoring of patient experience insights. The Breast Health Center received the award for the “deliberate steps to innovate and redesign the care experience for every patient…”

The hospital says that the organization has exceeded the top performance marks for Quality of Care performance and has been recognized by the FDA for regularly fulfilling Mammogram Quality Standard Act requirements.

PRC received more than 200 nominations across multiple categories for the Healthcare Leadership awards.

PRC is a consulting group that focuses on the healthcare experience. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to improve their systems.