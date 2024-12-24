Columbus Regional Health limits visitors due to respiratory viruses

Columbus Regional Health will be putting new restrictions on visitors as the hospital sees an increase in respiratory illnesses.

According to the hospital, both hospital inpatients and the community at large are seeing in increase in the viral infections including RSV, COVID and influenza.

Starting on Monday, visitors must be 18 or older and only two visitors at a time will be allowed to visit patients.

Visitors with signs of respiratory illness such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, diarrhea, tiredness, headache, or vomiting should not visit and will be respectfully asked to leave for the safety of patients and staff.

Visitors also may be asked to wear a mask in patient rooms.

In the birthing center and pediatrics, patients will be allowed one person to be present during labor and no more than four other people will be allowed to visit. In the Level 2 nursery, only the two individuals with an ID band matching the infant’s band will be permitted to visit.

Visitation hours will remain unchanged.