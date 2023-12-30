Columbus Regional Health Implementing New Visitor Restrictions Tuesday

Columbus Regional Health is implementing new visitor restrictions this week due to a steady increase in respiratory infections such as RSV, Covid, and the flu in both the community and the hospital inpatients.

Starting on Tuesday January 2nd, visitation will be limited to individuals 18 years of age and older, and only 2 visitors will be allowed per patient at a time. Visitors may rotate in most cases although special exceptions might apply on patient circumstance.

The following guidelines will also be implemented:

Visitors having symptoms suggestive of illness (including, but not limited to: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, diarrhea, tiredness, headache, or vomiting) should not be allowed to visit and will be respectfully asked to leave for the safety of patients and staff.

Visitors may be asked to wear a mask or other personal protective equipment in patient rooms when necessary or requested.

Birthing Center and Pediatrics patients must identify, upon arrival, no more than four individuals who will be permitted visitation rights during their stay.

Level 2 Nursery visitors must wear a wristband when visiting. Those individuals may rotate visitation two at a time.

Visitation amendments may be made in extenuating circumstances at the discretion of unit leadership.

Visitation hours will remain unchanged.