Columbus Regional closes in on finish of Nexus Park project

Columbus Regional Health says its part of Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall, is nearly complete.

Kelsey De Clue, spokeswoman for the hospital, explains.

Nexus Park on 25th Street is a joint project between the city of Columbus and CRH as a center for health, wellness and recreation. Columbus Regional Health is putting more than $40 million dollars into its side of the project.

DeClue said there will be ongoing updates to patients as to when their doctor’s or provider’s office will be moving, and any changing locations for appointments.

She said the hospital will soon be announcing events celebrating the completion of the project.