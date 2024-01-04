Columbus Redevelopment information session postponed

The city of Columbus is postponing a session originally scheduled next week to educate the public on tax increment financing districts and how they work.

The TIF District 101 session was meant for new city officials and the public to learn more about how TIF funds are captured, financing options for TIF funds, and a preview of legislation related to TIF districts. The information session was scheduled on Wednesday at Columbus City Hall.

According to the city redevelopment department, a presenter is not able to attend due to an emergency, requiring the change to plans. The session will be rescheduled.