Columbus recycling center to celebrate Earth Day April 26th

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District will be celebrating Earth Day next month with events at the Bartholomew County and Columbus Recycling Center on Mapleton.

Earth Day events will be happening from 8 to 3 on Friday April 26th.

There will be an amnesty day to get rid of hard-to-dispose-of waste. You can turn in up to two refrigerant containing appliances, up to two propane tanks, up to four tires from personal vehicles, with the rims removed. All of those are at no cost.

There will be educational displays including the Bartholomew County Public Library Book Express, the Bartholomew County RC Flyers, Sans Souci and the Columbus Department of Public Works.

Bartholomew County residents can pick up a free pickup load of mulch or compost from 8 to 12. There will be residential document-shredding from 9 to 11 a.m..

There will also be plant swap and a tree giveaway. Toyota Material Handling is sponsoring the tree event and there will be tulips and redbuds given away.

The event is for Bartholomew County residents only. Out of county residents and businesses can not participate. You can get more information at bcswmd.com.