Columbus public safety workers hosting Family Fun Day

Columbus police, firefighters and other emergency workers will be holding a Family Fun day next week.

The City of Columbus Public Safety Family Fun Day will be from 5 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th in the Columbus Lowes parking lot. That is at 3500 10th Street.

Th event is in collaboration with “National Night Out” and will feature Columbus police officers and firefighters as well as other public safety personnel.

You will be able to ask questions, interact with the public safety personnel, and see equipment such as police cars and fire trucks up close.

Several local businesses and not for profit groups are also scheduled to have information tables set up at the event.