Columbus Propeller Hosting Open House June 11th

Columbus Propeller is inviting the public to its open house that is taking place on Wednesday June 11th from 6pm to 8pm, at the facility located at 4760 Ray Boll Blvd. This family friendly event is free and offers a hands on introduction to Propeller’s unique maker space that is designed to support creativity, learning, and community innovation.Guests will be able to take guided tours of the facility, meet local makers, take part in engaging activities, and watch equipment demonstrations highlighting the tools and tech available at Propeller. Visitors will also have the chance to explore Propeller’s Summer Workshop Calendar and can sign up for any upcoming class that covers everything from fabrication to hands on art projects. Food and Drinks will be available from local vendors.