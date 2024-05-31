Columbus police warn of crackdown on construction zone violations

Columbus police have been cracking down on those making improper turns in the construction zone at 25th Street and National Road.

According to the Columbus Police Department, in the past two weeks officers have made 241 traffic stops to enforce the “no left turn” signs at the intersection. Police say that they received multiple complaints about drivers making the dangerous turns in the area, where traffic is restricted and sight lines are limited. Authorities say that trying to turn left backs up traffic driving through the narrowed intersection and obstructions make the turns dangerous.

The work in the area is expected to continue until August and police say that they will continue to make extra patrols in the vicinity. They encourage you to drive safely and obey traffic rules to help keep everyone safe.