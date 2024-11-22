Columbus police to begin drone program with grant

A donation by the local Experimental Aircraft Association will fund the start of a new drone program for the Columbus Police Department.

According to the department, the association donated $2000 to help established the drone program. The goal is to get Columbus police certified with the Federal Aviation Administration, which will allow the department to start training and certifying officers as drone pilots. The department plans to use drones in natural disasters and critical incidents, such as finding missing or endangered people.

The funding came to the association through a Duke Energy grant. A Duke spokeswoman said that the power company “appreciates everything that our first responders do on the frontlines in responding to emergencies every day.”

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.