Columbus police taking signups for kids fishing day

Columbus police will be encouraging area children to learn how to fish at an event coming up soon.

Signups are now open for children to take part in the Hook a Kid on Fishing Event. Children will be partnered with a law enforcement officer to fish or learn to fish.

To participate, children must be from Bartholomew County and between the ages of 9 and 13.

The event will be from 9 am to 2 pm. on June 13th. Registration is open until Tuesday. Children will be selected to participate by lottery and parents will be given more details if their children are selected.

No fishing experience is required. The event is free and lunch will be provided.

You can sign up here: https://www.columbus.in.gov/police/hook-a-kid-on-fishing/