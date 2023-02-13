Columbus police seeking public comments for accrediting process

The Columbus Police Department is looking for public comments on its processes and procedures as part of its recertification process with a national board.

Since 2014, the police department has received certification from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement agencies, or CALEA. Accreditation is an ongoing four-year process where the department must show that it follows international guidelines for policing and organizational practices. Agencies must comply with standards in policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.

The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as to foster the pursuit of professional excellence.

On Friday, the department launched a public web portal to receive comments from residents. The department is looking for comments on its compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status.

CALEA warns that it is not an investigatory body and the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes.

You can find a link on the Columbus Police Department website or here.

