Columbus police seeking info on store burglary suspect

Columbus police are asking for your help after an early morning burglary yesterday at a gas station.

According to the department, officers were called to the Circle K gas station on County Road 450S just off of Interstate 65 at Walesboro at about 3:53 a.m. Monday morning. A man displayed a handgun and then stole about $170 in cash, police say. No one was injured.

The suspect is a white man in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt with bleach stains on it, and a black ski mask.

Video is available of the suspect on our website and on Columbus police social media.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective M. McCrary at 812-376-2623.