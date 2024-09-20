Columbus police searching for missing deaf child

The Columbus Police Department is looking for your help to find a missing child.

Police say that 11-year-old Kayden Lunebrink has been missing from the area of Candlelight Village since about 7:45 p.m. Kayden is deaf and may have trouble communicating.

He is a white boy, about five feet tall and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts. He was riding a white and black or blue bicycle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kayden Lunebrink, you should call 911.