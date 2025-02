Update: The child has been found.

The Columbus Police Department is asking for your help to locate a missing child.

13-year-old Eric Kiel was last seen leaving the area of the 2300 block of Sumpter Court at around 5 p.m. this afternoon. He was wearing a black winter coat, grey sweatpants and black and white shoes. Police say he has curly hair and caramel skin.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.