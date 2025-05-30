Columbus police plan to pack a cruiser with food Saturday

Columbus police are looking for your help to fill a police cruiser with food to help those in need in the community.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers are partnering with Kroger and Love Chapel for the Pack-A-Cruiser event. Police, department employees and Love Chapel volunteers will be outside Kroger on North National Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, to collect food donations.

The event last year collected more than 3,000 pounds of food and $630 to help feed the community.

Columbus police SUV photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.