Columbus police offering self-defense class for women

The Columbus Police Department says there are still openings for its next Women’s Self Defense Course, which kicks off in April.

The course will run for three weeks at the Evolution Training Center 2670 Verhulst Street east of Middle Road, near the Columbus Municipal Airport.

The session will start with a basic self defense and awareness PowerPoint followed by self-defense basics. Organizers say students will progress through striking, kicking, basic escapes and human targeting.

The classes will run April 2nd, 9th and 16th or Sept 3rd, 10th and 17th.

The course is $25.

You can sign up online at columbus.in.gov/police.