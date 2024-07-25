Columbus police, fire offering public safety fun day

Columbus emergency workers will be holding a Public Safety Family Fun Day on Tuesday.

According to the Columbus Fire and Police Departments, the event will be taking place at the Columbus Lowe’s store on 10th Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

It will be a family friendly event with opportunities for fun, education and connecting with the community.

If you attend, you will have a chance to check out a variety of emergency response equipment, including fire trucks, police cruisers, and specialized vehicles. City officers and firefighters will be on hand to answer questions and to about their roles in the community.

Organizers say that Public Safety Family Fun Day is designed “to foster a stronger bond between our public safety teams and the citizens they serve.” The goal is a chance to get to know local emergency responders in a relaxed and engaging environment.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.