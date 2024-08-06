Columbus Police Department Reminds Drivers to Be Cautious with the Start of the School Year

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) would like to remind drivers to be extra vigilant, watching for children and school buses while traveling. The areas around schools will be highly congested during drop-off and pick-up times. Remember that speed limits are reduced in school zones. Commuters passing through a school zone should expect delays or use an alternate route.

Be prepared to stop when you see a school bus. When a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing and the stop arm extended, all traffic in both directions is required to stop. However, if the bus is stopped on a divided highway, only the traffic following the bus must stop. Local school buses are equipped with cameras that capture stop arm violations. Traffic tickets will be written for violators.

CPD officers will be increasing their patrols at schools to help ensure the safety of students. Help keep our children safe by slowing down and driving safely.