Columbus police chase leads to felony charges

A Columbus man has been arrested on felony charges after a police chase through the city.

According to Columbus Police Department, the incident started Tuesday night at about 8:10 p.m. when an officer noticed a driver make a traffic violation near North National Road and Washington Street. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver continued south of Washington Street, at 40 to 50 mph, running the stoplight at 25th and Washington, police say. The driver also appeared to be throwing items out the window.

The driver stopped near 11th and Washington Streets and was taken into custody. A police dog alerted to the smell of drugs within the vehicle and a search recovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Police also recovered an open bag along the route that appeared to contain fentanyl.

43-year-old Jeremy Vanantwerp is facing felony charges of resisting law enforcement and obstructing justice, as well as for possessing the drugs and a misdemeanor charge for the paraphernalia.