Columbus police arrest four in weekend drunk driving surge

Columbus police arrested four people for drunk driving over less than four hours over the weekend.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the arrests started at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near 5th and Lindsey streets when police saw a driver strike the curb. The driver, 63-year-old Karl I. Lutes of failed several field sobriety tests and a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .143 percent. He is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while Intoxicated.

Police next stopped a speeding vehicle at about 12:55 a.m Sunday morning on Central Avenue near 25th Street. The driver, 39-year-old Magnolia B. Cruz of Scipio was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after testing at a .173 percent blood alcohol content.

About two minutes later, officers stopped another speeding vehicle near Fifth and Brown streets. The driver 28-year-old Gabriel F. Irizarry, of Columbus was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation near State and Cherry Streets. 29-year-old Gerson S. Alvarado, of Columbus was accused of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and without ever receiving a license. He was also wanted on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

Karl Lutes. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. Gabriel F. Irizarry. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. Magnolia Cruz. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. Gerson Alvarado. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.