Columbus police announce three officer promotions

Columbus police are announcing the promotion of three officers in their uniform division.

Bryan Voyles and Chad Moore have been promoted to sergeant and Alyson Eichel has been promoted to lieutenant.

Voyles is a 10-year veteran, assigned to second shift. He serves as an emergency driving and defensive tactics instructor, a field training officer supervisor and on the CPD Honor Guard.

Moore is a nine year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, also assigned to second shift. Moore was previously a narcotics officer and served four years in the U.S. Marines as an intelligence officer.

Eichel is a 10 year veteran of the Columbus Police Department assigned to second shift. She is a co-coordinator for the Bartholomew County Crisis Intervention Team and is also a member of the CPD Hostage Negotiations Team.

Alyson Eichel. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. Bryan Voyles. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. Chad Moore. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.